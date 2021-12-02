Canisius resumes basketball season with a win over Quinnipiac, 74-67

Over a month with no basketball games due to COVID-19 protocols, the Canisius reopened their season with a statement win

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's been a long 44 days for the Canisius College men's basketball team after stopping play due to COVID-19 related protocols. More than a month later, the Golden Griffins were back in action against Quinnipiac on Friday afternoon.

Their last game was played on January 2, when the team defeated Saint Peter’s 63-60, and on February 12, the Golden Griffins got their first win since then, 74-67.

The Golden Griffins improve to 4-3 overall.

Scoring leaders:

F Jacco Fritz: 18 points and 9 rebounds

G Ahamadou Fofana: 16 points, 4 rebounds, 5 assists

G Malek Green: 11 points and 9 rebounds