NHL suspends Sabres' Dell for 3 games

Sabres goaltender Aaron Dell has been suspended for three games for his hit on Ottawa's Drake Batherson on Tuesday night.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It wasn't really a question of if Aaron Dell would be suspended. It was more about for how many games.

The NHL's Department of Player Safety provided the answer Tuesday evening. Dell has been suspended for three games.

The incident happened late in the first period of Tuesday's 5-0 Senators win in Ottawa.

Batherson was headed behind the Sabres net on the forecheck when Dell stepped into him with his right shoulder and elbow. Batherson lost his balance and slammed into the end boards, suffering an ankle injury that will have him out long term.

Batherson, who leads the Senators with 34 points (13 goals, 21 assists), will miss next week's NHL All-Star game.

The Sabres play at Arizona, Colorado, and Vegas Saturday, Sunday, and Tuesday respectively.