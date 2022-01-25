x
Ennis hat trick leads Senators over Sabres

Former Sabre Tyler Ennis scored three times in Ottawa's 5-0 win over Buffalo Tuesday night.
Ottawa Senators centre Adam Gaudette congratulates teammate right wing Tyler Ennis on his goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, in Ottawa, Ontario. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)

OTTAWA, ON — Tyler Ennis had a hat trick to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 5-0 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night. 

Drake Batherson and Alex Formenton also scored for Ottawa, while Matt Murray made 32 saves for his third win of the season and 14th career shutout. 

The win came at a cost: Batherson went hard into the boards late in the first period and did not return. Dylan Gambrel also suffered an upper-body injury. 

This was the first of a four-game homestand for the Senators, who continue to play without fans.

