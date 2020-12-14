LIVE BLOG: Buffalo Bills vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

BILLS VS. STEELERS - ORCHARD PARK, N.Y.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. - FIRST QUARTER

- The Steelers received the opening kickoff. Both the Bills and Steelers defenses hold strong, each forcing three and outs on the opponents' opening drives. The Steelers start their second drive on their own 14.

- The Bills defense holds up again. After a quick Steelers first down, they punt it away. The Bills start their drive at their own 29.

- After two first downs, Josh Allen is picked off by Mike Hilton, after a strong rush by Cam Heyward hitting his arm on a throw. The Steelers get the ball back at their own 27.

- The Bills nearly come up with an interception on a Steelers third down, but come up with a three and out again, with the offense starting their drive at their own 37 after the Steelers punt, but the Bills go three and out as well, and the Steelers get the ball back at their own 23.

- The Steelers are able to pick up two first downs before punting again, with the Bills getting the ball back at their own 22.

SECOND QUARTER: