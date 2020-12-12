Friday Breakdown: Ashley Holder and Vic Carucci discuss keys to a Bills victory against the Steelers

Can the Bills defeat the Steelers in prime time for Sunday Night Football?

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Bills are set for some primetime action against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football. This is arguably the biggest game of their season, and it could be their most-watched.

Vic Carucci and Ashley Holder discuss how the Bills front will respond to a heavy blitzing defense that includes T.J. Watt, who already has 12 sacks this season.

For Josh Allen, who has struggled with turning over the ball, how will he perform under pressure against a team that leads the league in interceptions and takeaways?

The Bills defense will also have their hands full with Big Ben and the Steelers' pass-heavy offense, how will Buffalo’s defense slow Ben Roethlisberger down?

Kickoff is at 8:15 on Sunday night on NBC. Coverage starts at 7 p.m.