Sports Dolphins vs. Bills Game Day The Buffalo Bills are closing the regular season against the Miami Dolphins in Orchard Park. Credit: AP Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen passes in the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — MIAMI DOLPHINS AT BUFFALO BILLS - Bills Stadium - Orchard Park, NY Today’s inactives. #MIAvsBUF pic.twitter.com/2ij9it4oeF— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 3, 2021 FIRST QUARTER