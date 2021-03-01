Josh Allen sets Bills single season passing record

Bills quarterback Josh Allen has surpassed Drew Bledsoe's single season franchise passing record (4,359 yards in 2002) in the first half against Miami.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Add another significant franchise record to Josh Allen's growing list of accomplishments.

Allen threw for 224-yards and three touchdowns in the first half against the Miami Dolphins in the regular season finale on Sunday. In doing so, Allen surpassed Drew Bledsoe's single season franchise record of 4,359-yards set back in 2002.

Allen had 4,544 passing yards through the first half against Miami. Allen has 37 passing touchdowns and 46 total touchdowns - both franchise records as well. He previously broke Jim Kelly's team record for passing touchdowns (33 in 1995) and total touchdowns (34 in 1995).