BUFFALO, N.Y. — BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - A person familiar with the decision confirms to The Associated Press that the Buffalo Bills have agreed to re-sign offensive lineman Quinton Spain to a three-year contract. The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the deal first reported by ESPN.com. Spain is a fifth-year player who was completing the one-year contract he signed with Buffalo in free agency a year ago. The NFL also announced Bills linebacker Matt Milano earned a $598,171 bump in pay in the league's performance-based pay program.