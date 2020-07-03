BUFFALO, N.Y. — It was a fun night for many kids and their families thanks to Buffalo Bill Harrison Phillips and his Harrison's Playmakers Foundation.

Tonight was a celebration with food and games at the Eastern Hills Mall for kids with developmental differences and special needs.

"These kids have just been so great to me, and so when I got here in Buffalo, I wanted to make my roots deep here," Phillips said. "And so I started working with these kids and it was just such a mutual connection and felt so right. And there's so many byproducts of what we do here. You know, I know I pour into them, but they teach me so much as well."

Phillips said working with these kids is part of his plan to really make Western New York his new home.

The foundation's biggest event of the year is a football camp for kids with special needs. That's coming up on May 16 at the Bills facility.

RELATED: Bills promote Leslie Frazier to assistant coach

RELATED: February 29 - Project Play Western New York

RELATED: Erie County looks into legal services for Bills stadium talks