Bills' Micah Hyde out the rest of the season due to a neck injury

Being placed on injured reserve would keep Hyde out for at least the next four games, but Bechta included in the Tweet that the injury is season-ending.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Micah Hyde’s agent Jack Bechta shared on Twitter that the Buffalo Bills’ safety will miss the remainder of the season with a neck injury.

Bechta wrote: “Unfortunately client Micah Hyde will be put on IR today due to his recent neck injury. Fortunately, we expect a healthy return for #23 in 2023.”

Being placed on injured reserve would keep Hyde out for at least the next four games, but Bechta included in the Tweet that the injury is season-ending.

On Friday, Hyde was officially ruled out for the Bills’ Week 3 matchup against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday after suffering the injury Monday night against the Tennessee Titans.

Hyde is one of the Bills’ captains for a defense already plagued with injuries. In the secondary alone, cornerback Tre’Davious White started the season on the Reserve/PUP list, his counterpart Dane Jackson is out with a neck injury against Miami, while safety Jordan Poyer is questionable for Sunday’s game with a foot injury.