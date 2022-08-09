Bills Mafia has high expectations with the return of NFL

The Bills are the favorites to win it all and everyone knows it.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — For the first time this season Bills Mafia was back, as 1,500 Buffalo faithful gathered on Chippewa Street for live music, cornhole, chicken wings and a sense of community with the Bill’s Chippewa Block Party returning for the third straight season.

“There's ups and downs in life all the time and then you just go out on the weekend with your buddies and get belligerent and wild,” said Bill fan Corey Allen. “You've got it good right now.”

But it’s not just the togetherness as fans gathered to see all the chaos the Mafia has to offer.

“I want to see somebody jump on the damn table,” said Deric Jordan, another fan at the block party. “I want to see somebody catch on fire.”

That’s an excitement fans are feeling more than ever this year, as the Bills are the preseason Super Bowl favorites — a fact that is well know for all fans in attendance.

“Yes. Yes. This is the year: 2022,” said Devante Dozier.

“This is our year this year. I don't care what nobody else says,” added Chris Neal.

It’s a dream they say that not even a coin toss could ruin this year.

"I ain’t worried about no coss toss this year,” Neal said.

“Rock, Paper, Scissors now the best two out of three,” Dozier added.