BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Bills have finalized their preseason schedule with dates and times.

The team made the announcement on twitter Friday evening.

The Bills open the preseason on Friday, August 14 at Baltimore. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

The following Friday, August 21, the Bills are home at New Era Field against the Atlanta Falcons. Kickoff in that game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Former Canisius high school star Qadree Ollison returns home to play for the Falcons in that game.

The Bills play again the following Saturday afternoon as they take on Frank Reich's Indianapolis Colts. Its most likely the Bills annual Kids Day promotion. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m.

The preseason wraps up on Thursday, September 3, when the Bills play the Lions in Detroit. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

Ten days after the Lions game, the Bills are scheduled to open the regular season against the New York Jets.

