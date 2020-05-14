NEW YORK — The NFL has updated its Organized Team Activities schedule as the league hopes to begin the upcoming season on time.

A person familiar with the decision tells The Associated Press that the NFL has extended its virtual offseason workouts through the end of May.

NFL teams normally would be holding OTAs during May, followed by June minicamps. Those activities are being done remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic. Coaching and training staffs have worked with the players by conducting classroom instruction and on-field activities through digital applications.

All 32 teams must submit plans for reopening their facilities to the league by Friday, though no dates for such re-openings are set. Offseason workouts must end by June 26, a week or so later than usual.

