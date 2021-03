The Bills announced Wednesday night they had agreed to terms with cornerback Levi Wallace on a one-year contract.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Bills continued the trend of keeping their own when they announced they agreed to terms with cornerback Levi Wallace on a one-year deal.

Wallace started 12-games for the Bills in 2020 making 48-tackles, eight passes defended, and two interceptions.

Wallace had been a restricted free agent. The Bills did not tender him but brought him back on a one-year contract.