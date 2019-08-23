BUFFALO, N.Y. — Tonight, the Bisons open their final home stand of the season. The team sits just three games out of the playoffs, and with a plethora of fun promotions on tap, it's going to be a fun few days at Sahlen Field.

Friday — vs. Pawtucket Red Sox @ 7:05 p.m.

The final Honda fridaynightbash! is Margaritaville-themed. Resurgence Brewing hosts the pregame Happy Hour from 5:00-6:30 p.m. with $3 craft beers. As always, the evening festivities will conclude with fireworks.

Saturday — vs. Pawtucket Red Sox @ 6:05 p.m.

The last Labatturday Night of the season features a party under the CF Pavillion with Labatt specials and promotions. TJ Zeuch takes the mound for the first time since his history making no-hitter on Monday. Plus, BirdZerk!, America's Ballpark Prankster, visits Sahlen Field to entertain all night long.

Sunday — vs. Pawtucket Red Sox @ 1:05 p.m.

The first 2,000 fans will receive pencil cases as part of Back to School Day and Kids Run The Bases after the game.

Monday — vs. Rochester Red Wings @ 7:05 p.m.

Markdown Monday features $9 pre-sale game tickets and $1 popcorn and ice creams. Bring your furry friends for Tops Dog Day at the Park. Additionally, the Bisons will host a BOGO Ticket Book Drive. Bring a new or lightly used book for donation to the Buffalo & Erie County Public Libraries and receive a voucher for buy-one, get-one free tickets to the game.

Tuesday — vs. Rochester Red Wings @ 7:05 p.m.

Mystery Ball Night benefits Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. Donate $25 and receive a "mystery ball" from the Bisons' collection of autographed baseballs. Tuesday night will also feature fireworks as an additional fan appreciation promotion.

Wednesday — vs. Rochester Red Wings @ 7:05 p.m.

The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a voucher for a free hot dog. If that doesn't suit you, enjoy wing specials all game during Buffalo Wing Wednesday. Plus, players will give away their special-made Wing jerseys after the game.

Thursday — vs. Rochester Red Wings @ 7:05 p.m.

Fan Appreciation Night brings the Bisons' at-home regular season to a close with giveaways every inning and one of the largest fireworks shows of the of the summer!

