ROCHESTER, N.Y. — For just the second time in modern history, a Buffalo Bisons pitcher has thrown a no-hitter. Righthander T.J. Zeuch no hit the Rochester Red Wings Monday night at Frontier Field in Rochester. The Bisons won 3-0.

Its the first time a Bisons pitcher has thrown a no hitter since Bartolo Colon tossed one in downtown Buffalo on June 20, 1997.

Zeuch threw 114 pitches in the gem. He allowed one walk and hit a batter. Those were the only batters to reach base in the game.

Centerfielder Jonathan Davis made a highlight reel catch with one out in the ninth inning to preserve the no hitter. Davis robbing Ian Miller of a base hit.

The Blue Jays drafted Zeuch in the first round of the MLB draft in 2016, he was taken 21st overall.

The Bisons remained two games behind Scranton Wilkes-Barre in the International League's North Division as the RailRiders also won Monday night.

