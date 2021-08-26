Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie fined by NFL for 'refusing to wear a mask'

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie was fined $14,650 by the NFL after allegedly refusing to wear a mask.

McKenzie tweeted a copy of a letter from the NFL Thursday morning. The email outlined two separate instances where McKenzie "failed to wear a mask."

According to the letter, McKenzie was walking through the indoor fieldhouse and into the training room without a mask on Wednesday around 2:15 p.m. The letter also states that he was also without a mask a few hours later in the meeting area of the weight room "while gathered near other players after the offensive meeting."

#Bills Cole Beasley and Isaiah McKenzie were fined $14,650 by the NFL for refusing to wear a mask. @WGRZ — Ashly Holder (@AshNoelleTV) August 26, 2021

The letter also reads "Your refusal to wear a mask occurred after you were informed that it was required for unvaccinated players as set forth in your 2021 club discipline schedule and as reiterated by signage throughout the club facility stating that unvaccinated players may be subject to fines/discipline for failing to wear a mask. Your refusal to wear a mask also occurred shortly after league staff gave a presentation on August 25 regarding the NFL-NFLPA COVID-19 Protocols (the"Protocols"), including the mask-wearing requirement and that unvaccinated players are subject to fines/discipline for refusal to wear a mask."

The NFL further states that McKenzie received a written warning on July 27 for refusing to wear a mask and was advised that future violations would result in increased discipline.

Fellow Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley also took to Twitter Thursday saying "they got me too."

Don’t worry they got me too. But I was wearing a mask when I was in close contact with fully vaxxed trainer who tested positive and still got sent home. So what’s the point of the mask anyways? Meanwhile I’m here still testing negative and can’t come back. Make it make sense. https://t.co/VGzoy0ljb4 — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) August 26, 2021