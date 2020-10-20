After two consecutive losses, Bills still rank in top 10 in multiple power rankings

It's been an unpleasant past two weeks for the Buffalo Bills.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — It's been an unpleasant past two weeks for the Buffalo Bills.

Following their blowout loss to the Tennessee Titans in week 5 and their Monday evening loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in week 6, the Buffalo Bills are still in the top 5 in many power rankings across many sports media outlets.

Below is a list of some sports media outlets with their week 7 power rankings and their reasoning behind why they put the Bills in that spot.

NBC Sports: #8. "The Bills are good but they aren’t ready to play with the big boys just yet."

USA Today: #10. "Welp, apparently not ready for prime time. But that's OK. They remain atop AFC East – although barely – and aren't scheduled for their next showcase under the lights until December."

Sports Illustrated: #8. "That’s two straight losses for the Bills now, but I wouldn’t say it’s knocked their season off course. They are the best team in their division, but seem to be a cut below the top-tier teams in the conference. They are dangerous enough to beat anyone on any given day, but come January they’ll likely have to do it on the road."

ESPN: #8. "Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds and cornerback Tre'Davious White have each missed a game to injury, but Milano has already been lost for three games in the first six weeks. When Milano doesn't play, the middle of the Bills' defense is exposed, especially in the passing game. Now in a contract year, Milano presents a conundrum for Buffalo's front office: He is too valuable to let walk in free agency, but his injury history might put a cap on what type of salary he can command."

CBS Sports: #9. "They have lost two straight games and the offense has sputtered. They have to get back on track, and the Jets are the perfect team to make that happen this week."

NFL.com: #8. "There's no panic but there is a sense of urgency." ﻿ Josh Allen