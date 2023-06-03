March 4- Rustic Buffalo Artisan Market

At Rustic Buffalo Artisan Market, you can support local business by shopping the works of over 120 local artisans. Rustic Buffalo Artisan Market is more than a shopping experience, they are a destination to enjoy year around. They offer an array of rustic décor, antiques, jewelry, clothing and much more. In addition to their location in North Tonawanda, Rustic Buffalo Artisan Market is expanding to a second location, opening later this month, in East Aurora. Be sure to give them a like on Facebook, and check out everything they have to offer at www.facebook.com/rusticbuffalodecor. You can also head over to their website at www.rusticbuffalodecor.com. You can also ask Siri and Alexa for details on the market.