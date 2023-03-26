Weather knocks out power to NYSEG, National Grid customers

More than 6,900 NYSEG customers were affected at the height of outages, with most of the outages in the Buffalo/Cheektowaga/Depew area.

Hundreds of NYSEG & thousands of National Grid customers were without power Sunday morning, thanks to the weather.

As of 6:30 Sunday Morning, more than 623 NYSEG customers were affected across Western New York. That's down from 6,900 at the height of outages, with most of the outages in the areas of Buffalo, Cheektowaga, and Depew.

A spokesperson for Avangrid, the parent company of NYSEG, said the weather played a role in the outages on Saturday. There was heavy rain on Saturday morning across Western New York.