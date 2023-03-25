Buffalo closes waterfront parks ahead of High Wind Warning

Bird Island Pier, Broderick Park, Erie Basin Marina, and Ralph C. Wilson Centennial Park will all be closed as of 6 p.m. Saturday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With wind gusts of up to 60 mph expected on Saturday, the City of Buffalo decided to close its waterfront parks.

The announcement came Saturday afternoon through a tweet from the Buffalo Common Council. A city spokesperson later confirmed that "waterfront parks are in the process of closing in advance of a High Wind Warning set to go into effect at 6 p.m. this evening."

Bird Island Pier, Broderick Park, Erie Basin Marina, and Ralph C. Wilson Centennial Park will all be closed as of 6 p.m. Saturday. City crews will be at those parks to monitor any possible lakeshore flooding.

"Waterfront parks including Erie Basin Marina have begun closing as winds forecasted with gusts up to 60MPH. Crews monitoring for potential of lakeshore flooding," the Common Council tweet said.

The notice was also sent out through a BUFFALERT text message.

Winds of this strength could lead to minor property damage, downed trees, and power lines. Localized power outages were reported starting on Saturday morning, and crews have been accessing the damage.

Because of the high winds, a Lakeshore Flood Warning has been issued for both Erie and Chautauqua counties from 8 p.m. Saturday until 8 a.m. Sunday.

