WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — A student at Williamsville North is now in the Family Court legal system after viciously beating another student during lunchtime.

Amherst Police said the incident happen last Tuesday.

The video that was shared with us by a viewer shows a student at Williamsville North coming up from behind another student, who is sitting down, grabbing her hair, then punching her repeatedly. She even kicks the other student.

"Oh my God, oh my God, oh my God," students can be heard screaming.

2 On Your Side heavily blurred the video because just about everyone in it is under 18 years old.

Amherst police said the incident happened last Tuesday around lunchtime.

Within seconds, it appears a school employee jumps in to stop it.

And a second school employee can be heard saying this: "That's why I wanted everybody to sit where they belong."

Police tell us the alleged attacker has been petitioned to Family Court.

It's unclear what this student's motive was.

But police said this appears to be "an unprovoked attack."

Williamsville Schools superintendent Scott Martzloff sent 2 On Your Side a statement on Monday afternoon saying: "We did have an incident recently at one of our high schools. As there are student disciplinary and legal issues involved, I am not at liberty to comment further at this time."

MORE ON WGRZ.COM

New York State budget to cut $50,000 from Special Olympics funds

Students try to save teachers' jobs with Gofundme

No current measles cases in Erie County as NYC suburb has health emergency