BUFFALO, N.Y. — Governor Andrew Cuomo and legislative leaders reached a $175.5 billion state budget agreement, that was announced on Sunday.

That budget deal cut $50,000 in funding from the Special Olympics, according to 2 On Your Side's Steve Brown.

In a phone interview with 2 on Your Side, State Senator Tim Kennedy says that funding for the organization was cut altogether, and had to be negotiated back up to $150,000. "We are off to a better start than they had originally gotten from the proposed budget," Kennedy said.

This news comes days after Education Secretary Betsy DeVos proposed to eliminate $17.6 million in funding for the Special Olympics on the federal level. Ultimately, the Trump Administration reversed course and said those cuts would not happen and that the money would be restored.

