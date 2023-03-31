Gov. Hochul rejected from NYC Juneteenth Festival

The organization Coalition on Positive Health Empowerment (COPE) rejected the Governor's attendance, citing her plans to change 340B.

NEW YORK — Governor Kathy Hochul will not be attending this summer's Juneteenth Festival in New York City. The organization Coalition on Positive Health Empowerment (COPE) rejected the Governor's attendance, citing her plans to change 340B in her budget, saying it will have an impact on minority communities.

As previously reported by 2 On Your Side, beginning April 1, Medicaid users will be transitioned to a new pharmacy plan that opponents of the proposed changes say would prohibit community health centers from purchasing drugs to fill Medicaid prescriptions at a reduced rate and cost taxpayers hundreds of millions a year. Health officials worry the "carve-out" will remove funding from many programs that provide emergency housing, dental services, nutrition, care coordination, and mental and behavioral health services for those who most need those services.

"Your proposed changes grossly negatively impact minority communities and we do not support discriminatory policies. We have worked hard to improve health equity. Out communities have been most harmed by health disparities and we do not support anyone or any policy that threatens the progress we have made to decrease inequities and increase access to health care," Gloria Searson, the CEO and found of COPE, said in a statement.

Earlier this week, The Pride Center of WNY and Evergreen Health also declined a request for New York Governor Kathy Hochul and her team to attend the Buffalo Pride Festival and Parade in June. They also cited 340B.