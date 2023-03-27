Bipartisan support for millionaire's tax, giving judges bail discretion, according to poll

NYS voters say access to affordable housing and crime remain serious problems across the state.

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. — A new poll by Siena College Research Institute has found overwhelming bipartisan support for the millionaire's tax and giving judges more discretion in deciding bail for serious crimes.

Registered New York state voters participated in the poll.

"As Governor Kathy Hochul and state legislators work to pass a new state budget, two proposals being discussed enjoy strong bipartisan support and one has strong bipartisan opposition,” said Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg in a press release.

“More than three-quarters of voters support increasing the personal income tax for those making at least $5 million, including 64% of conservatives, and at least 60% of every other demographic group.

“And 72% of voters, up from 65% in January, support giving judges more discretion to set bail for those accused of serious crimes, including 76% of Democrats, 71% of independents and 69% of Republicans."

In addition, voters say access to affordable housing and crime remain serious problems across the state. According to the poll, 92% of the voters polled say crime is a serious problem (62% very serious). Sixty percent worry they could be a victim of crime.

“For more than a year, at least 90% of voters have said crime is a serious problem in the state, at least 60% say very serious. For more than a year, at least 63% of voters have said crime is a serious problem in their community, at least 27% very serious. And today, 60% say they are concerned they could be a victim of crime, largely unchanged over the last year,” Greenberg said.

You can see the full poll results here: https://scri.siena.edu/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/SNY0323-Crosstabs.pdf