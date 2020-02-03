BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City of Buffalo's speed zone camera program has experienced multiple delays since it was announced last summer.

On Monday morning, outside Hutch Tech, Buffalo DPW installed beacons, flashing lights, in the school's speed zone. However, the lights are not operational just yet.

Within the past week, the city has been installing the beacons where there are speed cameras.

On Monday, 2 On Your Side requested an on camera interview with Kevin Helfer, Buffalo's parking commissioner, to get an update on the city's speed zone camera program. We were told he was only available over the phone.

Helfer says 10 schools have speed zone cameras, snapping pictures of speeders. And the city is in the process of installing the beacons at those schools.

Helfer says the city is working with National Grid, which will have to inspect the flashing lights.

Once that happens, a testing phase will begin for a few days, then speeders will start getting $50 violations in the mail.

It's very possible that some beacons will be operational before others.

According to Helfer, at this point, violators are still getting written warnings in the mail.

Buffalo Common Council Member Rasheed Wyatt is pushing to get a resolution approved that would change the enforcement time in school speed zones, from the entire school day to just arrival and dismissal time.

"Why do you think that the school zone camera program should really only be in effect for when kids are arriving or leaving school?" Asked 2 On Your Side's Jeff Preval.

"Well, that's when we know the majority of our children maybe in unsafe situation when people are going and coming," Wyatt said.

City officials and leaders at Buffalo Schools have said all along that the program is not about taking more of your money.

"This is not about a money grab, this is really about the safety of our children," Wyatt said.

Schools that currently have the speed zone cameras include, Hutch Tech, Canisius High and the Makowski Early Childhood Center.

State law allows the city to install cameras in 20 school zones and that the plan is to eventually get to that number.

The city parking department maintains that no violations from the speed zone cameras have gone out.

