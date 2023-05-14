Buffalo attorney John Elmore reflects on Buffalo mass shooting, 1 year later

John Elmore is leading the way on lawsuits against social media companies as a result of the Buffalo mass shooting.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Families of those killed on May 14, 2022, want justice.

Buffalo attorney John Elmore is one of the lawyers leading the way to go after social media companies that they believe influenced the shooter.

A lawsuit was filed last week. It names more than a dozen defendants, including Meta, Amazon, and 4-Chan.

"It seems like every other week, at least once a month there is a mass shooting. We want to hold people responsible that led up to this and prevent other mass shootings. We don't want another family to have to go through what families we represent have gone through this past year and on that terrible day on May 14," Elmore said.

The case won't be easy. Elmore expects it will last years in court.