Services held for Margus Morrison, 52, of Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Margus Morrison, 52, was remembered on Friday by friends and family at True Bethel Baptist Church in Buffalo.

Morrison, a father of six, was a bus aide, who friends say loved the Bills and would do anything for anyone.

Raasha Thompson wants her children to remember their dad as someone who cared deeply about them.

"It's sad to have my children understand that their father's life was taken and it wasn't just from a sickness or something. Somebody actually took his life because of the color of his skin, and to get them to understand that was hard," Raasha Thompson.

Morrison texted Thompson on May 14, saying he was going to come by and bring something for the kids. That was the last time she heard from him. She says he worked hard as a bus aide and loved being around children.

"To do something that you love that was joyful to your soul, and something that you enjoy doing, so that's what he did. And I felt bad for the kids because I'm a school bus driver, so I can imagine when your aide or your bus driver doesn't show up again, what happened? They're going to ask questions, so they're going to miss this person that was a factor in their lives every day," Thompson said.

Morrison's mother and daughter share a birthday. It was today, May 27. So as they honored the life of their son and father, Morrison's mother and daughter were surrounded with love.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown says it's important for the community to keep supporting the families long after the funerals are over with.

"We need to support that child," he said. "We need to make sure that she has a good life. Her father was taken away from her.