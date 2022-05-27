Vice President Kamala Harris to travel to Buffalo to attend funeral of Ruth Whitfield

Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff will also meet and offer condolences to the families of other victims.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Rev. Al Sharpton, in Buffalo speaking at the funeral service for Geraldine Chapman Talley, told mourners Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Buffalo Saturday to attend the funeral of Ruth Whitfield.

The White House confirmed the visit. Harris' husband Douglas Emhoff will travel with the vice president.

Talley and Whitman were among 10 people killed in the mass shooting at Tops Markets on May 14.

The alleged gunman was arrested on the scene and charged with first degree murder. He is currently being held without bail.

Last week, President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden visited Buffalo to speak with the victims' families. Both the president and the first lady visited the makeshift memorial that has been constructed on Jefferson Avenue. They were seen laying flowers at the memorial along with other state and federal officials including Gov. Kathy Hochul, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, and Congressman Brian Higgins.