Members of Buffalo community impacted by mass shooting testify in Washington

Garnell Whitfield and Zeneta Everhart are among those who will testify on the gun violence crises and domestic terrorism following the mass shooting at Tops.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Members of the Buffalo community will be on Capitol Hill this week to testify on the gun violence crises and domestic terrorism following the mass shooting at Tops on Jefferson Avenue.

The Senate Judiciary Committee is holding a hearing Tuesday to examine the domestic terrorism threat after the mass shooting on May 14th at the Tops. During that hearing, retired buffalo fire commissioner Garnell Whitfield will testify. His mother, 86-year-old Ruth Whitfield was one of the ten victims in the Tops tragedy.

Other witnesses scheduled to testify are a former special agent for the FBI, a former U.S. Attorney from Cleveland, OH and a Professor of Public Interest Law at The George Washington University Law School.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

The House Oversight Committee is also holding a hearing to examine the gun violence epidemic.

Zeneta Everhart, the mother of Zaire Goodman who was injured in the mass shooting at Tops on Jefferson Avenue, will testify. Her panel also includes parents of a child who was killed in the mass shooting at Uvalde, Texas, a 4th-grade student at Robb Elementary School and Uvalde's only pediatrician.

Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramagila is also scheduled to testify on a second panel that includes the executive director of the Community Justice Action fund, Senior Vice President for Law & Policy at Everytown for Gun Safety and the President of the National Education Association.