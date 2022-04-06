National Urban League president visits Tops memorial, meets with local leaders to call for action

'It's a call to action on gun laws. It's a call to action on hate crimes. It's a call to action on economic inclusion,' Marc Morial said Saturday in Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Six minutes. One shooter. Ten people dead. Thirteen shot.

We cannot forget.

"We will not forget Buffalo," said Marc Morial, the president and CEO of the National Urban League.

Morial, Buffalo's Urban League president Thomas Beauford, as well as city, county, and state leaders are calling for action.

"It's a call to action on gun laws. It's a call to action on hate crimes. It's a call to action on economic inclusion," Morial said.

For that reason, Morial says the National Urban League and human rights leaders across the country are requesting a White House summit on hate, domestic terrorism, and white supremacy.

He says the National Urban League is also pressing Congress to pass stricter gun laws, just as New York State started to do last week.

U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins says he will vote "yes" on banning assault rifles and for comprehensive background checks when Congress votes on both next week.

"How does a nation like ours allow a depraved mind and a depraved heart to purchase, legally, a weapon of mass destruction?" Higgins said.

Morial, Beauford, and Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown also met Saturday to discuss a plan to improve the East Side's economy.

It's still in the early stages, but Morial says it will need resources from Western New York's business community, philanthropies, and New York State.

Mayor Brown said just a few days ago, he asked President Biden for what this community needs.

"I asked the President for more resources to help this community heal, the family heal, the businesses heal," Brown said.

We cannot forget, and Higgins says we cannot allow it to happen again.