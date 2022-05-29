commUNITY spotlight: Remembering the victims of the mass shooting in a Buffalo Tops

A special tribute to the victims of the tragedy in Buffalo on 5/14

BUFFALO, N.Y. — What happened in Buffalo, New York on May 14, 2022 will never be forgotten and on commUNITY, we wanted to pay tribute to the victims.

A special video montage put together by editor and photo-journalist David Szafranski and Claudine Ewing reflects the faces and sounds of their loved ones who continue to grieve and remember.

We also remember the victims shot and continuing to recover, they are Zaire Goodman of Buffalo, Jennifer Warrington of Tonawanda, and Christopher Braden of Lackawanna.

Not to be forgotten are those who were in the store and neighborhood and remain traumatized the events on that day.