Higgins, Jacobs lead federal push to ban military-style body armor

The bill is being named in honor of Aaron Salter Jr., a retired police officer working as a security guard at Tops. He was one of 10 people killed on May 14.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There is a new bipartisan push to ban military-style body armor at the federal level.

U.S. Reps. Brian Higgins and Chris Jacobs are among three lawmakers introducing legislation to keep everyday people from buying "Level 3" armor. Police say that is the same type allegedly worn by the gunman at Tops Market on Jefferson Avenue, where 10 people were killed and three more wounded on May 14.

The other person is U.S. Rep. Grace Meng from New York.

Higgins says had the suspected shooter not been wearing body armor, Salter may have been able to stop him.

"Aaron salter was a hero," Higgins told 2 On Your Side on Thursday evening. "He prevented other people from getting killed, but he was outgunned, and he was out armored.

"These kinds of incidents is the best that we can do. The least that we can do is learn from them and take appropriate action as it relates to public policy to ensure that it doesn't happen again."

Higgins says with bipartisan support. He's hopeful to get a vote in the U.S. House of Representatives and the Senate.