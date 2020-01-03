BUFFALO, N.Y. — An abuse victim's group is once again calling for change in the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo.

The Road to Recovery says there has not been much change since the resignation of Bishop Malone. The group now wants the interim administrator to step down after a private Mass last week where he allowed certain priests accused of sex abuse to participate.

"Bishop Edward Scharfenberger should not be the interim administrator of the Diocese of Buffalo. He has proven that he is not sensitive compassionate or in any way with the victims survivors in their healing and recovery," Dr. Robert Hoatson of Road to Recovery said.

In a statement, Bishop Scharfenberger said the accused are "allowed by Canon law to celebrate Mass privately."

He added: "In no way, should this gathering be regarded as a restoration of the faculties of those suspended priests to celebrate the sacraments publicly. Nor should it in any way be interpreted as disregarding the grave emotional, physical and spiritual harm they inflicted on innocent persons whose allegations have been determined to be credible."

After years of turmoil, the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo on Friday filed for bankruptcy.

This was something that the Diocese had been planning for a few months. It was originally reported in the February edition of the Western New York Catholic newsletter.

According to a financial report by the Central Administrative Offices of the Diocese, Chapter 11 bankruptcy is imminent following the dozens of claims and lawsuits filed against the diocese over alleged sex abuse by members of the clergy.

