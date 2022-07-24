Religious group resumes its public ministry

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Carts featuring positive messages and free Bible-based literature are back and popping across Western New York.
Jehovah’s Witnesses have resumed their global public preaching work. They will do personal visits to those who have invited them back to their homes.
At this time they will not be knocking on doors.
“While we understand that the pandemic is not over, we are entering into a phase of learning to live with COVID,” said Robert Hendriks, U.S. spokesperson for Jehovah’s Witnesses. “We are sensitive to the risks that still face our communities and our volunteers, which is why we will not resume door-to-door ministry at this time.”
Mobile displays of Bible-based literature have been part of Jehovah’s Witnesses public ministry in the United States since 2011.
“For the last two years we have effectively used letter writing and phone calls to carry out our ministry,” said Bruce Dobbs, local spokesperson for New York. “Now we are so happy to be able to connect with our neighbors on street corners and public places across Buffalo. The community response to our presence has been overwhelmingly positive and welcoming.”