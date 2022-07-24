Religious group resumes its public ministry

Before the pandemic, you likely saw colorful carts with Bible-based messages. They were missing for the last couple of years, but now they are back.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Carts featuring positive messages and free Bible-based literature are back and popping across Western New York.

Jehovah’s Witnesses have resumed their global public preaching work. They will do personal visits to those who have invited them back to their homes.

At this time they will not be knocking on doors.

“While we understand that the pandemic is not over, we are entering into a phase of learning to live with COVID,” said Robert Hendriks, U.S. spokesperson for Jehovah’s Witnesses. “We are sensitive to the risks that still face our communities and our volunteers, which is why we will not resume door-to-door ministry at this time.”

Mobile displays of Bible-based literature have been part of Jehovah’s Witnesses public ministry in the United States since 2011.