Buffalo man says religion changed his life during a long prison sentence

Leander Rose said, "Before my life was about taking, now my life is about giving."

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Prison can change a person, but sometimes it is who you encounter and the message they present to you while locked up that can make a real difference.

Leander Rose of Buffalo said he found purpose in life while studying the Bible during a 15-year prison sentence.

Rose began selling drugs to help support his mother financially. “My focus in life was to accumulate wealth because we were poor,” he said. Rose started to run a small gang of drug dealers until he turned 25. After that, he was spending his days and nights in prison.

It was in prison where he said he studied the Bible. “It really helped me to see that I'm not a lost cause and that I have something to look forward to,” said Rose. “That really affected my life to a great degree."

What was it that made such an impact on his life? It was learning about God’s promise of a better world. He spent the remainder of his prison sentence focused on sharing his hope for the future with others.

“Before my life was about taking, now my life is about giving."

During November and December, Rose will be among millions participating in a special campaign focusing attention on the very message that caused him to change his life.

Rose is one of Jehovah’s Witnesses participating in the distribution of The Watchtower magazine containing the cover series, “A Better World is Near.”

RELATED: