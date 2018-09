BUFFALO, NY-- The Catholic Diocese of Buffalo has placed another priest on leave following an allegation of abuse.

According to the diocese's website, Bishop Richard J. Malone placed Father John J. Sardina on administrative leave during the investigation.

Officials say placing the priest on leave is for the investigation and does not any truth or falsity to the complaint.

Several priests in WNY have been either placed on leave or resigned following complaints of abuse.

