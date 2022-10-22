Nick Langworth endorsed by former President Trump

In a statement, Trump called Langworthy quote, "a great person and a strong conservative warrior."

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. — And as we get closer to election day, more candidates are receiving endorsements.

Former President Donald Trump is throwing his support behind congressional candidate Nick Langworthy. He is the republican nominee for the 23rd congressional district.

In a statement, Trump called Langworthy, "A great person and a strong conservative warrior."

Langworthy faces a challenge from Democratic nominee, Max Della Pia.

The full endorsement from Trump read:

Nick Langworthy will be an outstanding Congressman for New York's 23rd Congressional District!

I have known Nick for a long time—he is a Great Person and a Strong Conservative Warrior who has fought Democrat Election Fraud, and WON!

As your next Congressman, Nick will work hard to Stop Inflation, Create Jobs, Defend the Second Amendment, Restore American Energy Independence, Support our Military and our Vets, and always Stand with Law Enforcement.