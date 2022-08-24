Langworthy declares victory in 23rd Congressional District Republican Primary

State GOP Chairman Nick Langworthy battled Carl Paladino for the Republican party's nomination for the congressional seat.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York State Republican Party Chairman Nick Langworthy came from behind late Tuesday night and is claiming victory over Carl Paladino in the 23rd Congressional District Primary. Late returns wiped out an early Paladino lead, with unofficial results giving Langworthy 52 percent of the vote.

Langworthy declared victory while addressing energized supporters gathered at his campaign headquarters in Clarence. It was a much different scene at Paladino's election night party in Orchard Park. Minutes after Langworthy took the stage, Paladino's campaign released a statement claiming a number of "statistical irregularities." Paladino then left without addressing the media and as of Wednesday morning, he still has not conceded. The Associated Press called the race in Langworthy's favor shortly after midnight. NBC News reached the same conclusion roughly half an hour earlier.

Paladino spokesman Vish Burra put out this statement: “We are seeing a number of statistical irregularities in a number of counties that we will be looking in the coming days. We want every single legal vote to count.”



The race has been heated as Langworthy and Paladino battled for the support of GOP voters. Following New York’s contentious redistricting process, the newly redrawn NY-23 retained high favorable for Republican candidates. So while November’s election will ultimately decide who heads to Congress, the Republican primary carries a lot of weight.

Hundreds of thousands of dollars were pumped into new campaign ads for the Republican primary as both sides traded jabs. Paladino’s campaign has referred to their opponent as “Lying Langworthy” while the state GOP chair has opted for “Cowardly Carl.”