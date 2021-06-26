India Walton: 'There will be no patronage and no favors' in City Hall

The winner of Tuesday's Democratic mayoral primary says, 'I want people who are well qualified to do the job.'

BUFFALO, N.Y. — This year's primary was certainly on to remember in Buffalo.

Democratic socialist candidate India Walton upset incumbent Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown. The 39-year old community organizer, activist, and registered nurse is poised to be the next mayor of Buffalo.

This week, 2 On Your Side's Claudine Ewing had a chance to talk to Walton about what her administration would look like.

Ewing: What is the India Walton cabinet going to look like? You appoint the police commissioner.

Walton: It will be diverse. There will be no patronage and no favors. I want people who are well qualified to do the job.

Ewing: City Hall is going to have a different flavor, a different look.

Walton: It certainly will.

Ewing: Explain

Walton: It's going to be some soul in that joint.