Mayor Brown: November write-in campaign 'under serious consideration'

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown has been asked about what comes next ever since Tuesday night's loss in the Democratic primary.

On Friday, his campaign said a write-in effort is under consideration.

"Hundreds of people have contacted the mayor to ask him to run as a write-in candidate in November, including Carl Paladino. An equal number of people have offered to financially contribute to such an effort," Mayor Brown's campaign said in a statement issued Friday afternoon.

"The mayor has thanked all of the people who have contacted him for their outreach and support, and their belief that the City of Buffalo needs strong, experienced and consistent leadership in the Mayor's office. Currently, Mayor Brown is weighing this outpouring of support from across the city and region and taking this suggestion under serious consideration."

On Tuesday, he said he would make sure every vote was counted.

On Thursday, when asked about the feasibility of a write-in campaign by a 2 On Your Side photojournalist after throwing out the first pitch at Blue Jays game at Sahlen Field, he did not respond.