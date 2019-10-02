BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County GOP Chairman Nick Langworthy tells 2 On Your Side a decision is coming soon on a republican candidate to challenge Mark Poloncarz for the Erie County Executive race.

Langworthy also said Poloncarz has accomplished nothing while in office and that his positions are extreme.

When asked Langworthy about who he thinks the GOP candidate should be, he mentioned a current Erie County legislature would be an, "amazing county executive."

"I think Lynne Dixon would make an amazing county executive and would be an incredible candidate for the office. I think many people in our party are looking to her for a candidate that they believe can offer a historic candidacy being the first woman to run for either party for the top office in our county."

The GOP has until February 28 to announce a candidate, that is the petition filing deadline.

