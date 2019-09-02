BUFFALO, N.Y. — In front of hundreds of democratic supporters, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced he has accepted the Erie County Democratic Committee's endorsement and will run for re-election.

Poloncarz made the official announcement to supporters at the Larkin Center on Seneca Street.

"Today I am pleased to announce I am seeking re-election to the office, and I proudly accept the endorsement of the Erie County Democratic Committee," he told supporters.

Poloncarz said he wants four more years Saturday afternoon, alongside Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown and representative Brian Higgins.

Poloncarz was given the endorsement unanimously.

He was elected in 2011 as Erie County Executive after serving as Erie County comptroller for six years.

During his speech, he touched on his key accomplishments, including the declining unemployment rate.

"On the day I was inaugurated as county executive, the unemployment rate in erie county was 8.9 percent," Poloncarz said. "But by the end of 2018, I'm proud to say the county's unemployment rate was dropped to 3.9 percent, the lowest rate in nearly four decades."

It's something that Poloncarz hopes to continue for Erie County.

"It is why I promise you today, as your county executive, I will continue to focus my administration on creating good paying jobs for the community jobs that give everyone an opportunity to achieve the American dream," he said.

But right now Poloncarz does not have a GOP opponent for the county's top office.

"I don't know who my opponent will be, but I know what my opponent will represent," Poloncarz said. "You see, the views of the modern Republican and conservative do not represent America."

Erie County GOP chairman Nick Langworthy said he believes Lynne Dixon would be an amazing candidate to oppose Poloncarz.

However, no decisions have been made yet. The GOP has until the February 26 filing date to decide.