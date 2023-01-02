Nate McMurray announces run for Erie County Executive

The former Grand Island supervisor says infrastructure and the economy will be among his top priorities.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Nate McMurray on Wednesday announced that he is running for Erie County Executive.

The former Grand Island supervisor narrowly lost a congressional bid to Republican Chris Collins back in 2018. Now he will challenge current county executive Mark Poloncarz in the June Democratic primary.

McMurray says infrastructure and the economy will be among his top priorities.

"Too many people in Western New York are struggling, living paycheck to paycheck, and I don't think it's acceptable," he said. "If you look at the statistics, Buffalo is one of the poorest cities in America. Erie County has one the highest poverty rates in New York State. I don't find that acceptable. I don't think that justifies more time in office."

A spokesperson for the Erie County Democratic Committee released a statement in response to McMurray, saying in part, "We are confident voters will respond to county executive Mark Poloncarz's outstanding record. Despite the historic pandemic, he has managed Erie County to its best financial condition in history even while cutting taxes."