BUFFALO, NY - There are just a few days left to register to vote ahead of the November elections.

You have until 5 p.m. this Friday, the 12th, to register.

You can register online through the DMV website here.

You can also register in person at your county Board of Elections location, by mail with the form there, or on their website.

Friday is also the deadline to change your party enrollment for "next" year's primary elections.

