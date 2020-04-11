Sean Ryan declares victory of State Senate 60; race too close to call

Ryan, a Democrat, is running against Republican Joshua Mertzlufft for a seat that was vacated by Chris Jacobs.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — State Assemblyman Sean Ryan declared victory in the State Senate race for the 60th District, though the race remained too close to call.

As of 11 p.m., only 38 percent of the 261 districts have been reported.

Ryan, a Democrat, is running against Republican Joshua Mertzlufft for a seat that was vacated by Chris Jacobs, who won a special election for New York's Congressional 27th District seat back in June.

Ryan ran for the State Senate after representing the 149th District in the Assembly, which runs from North Buffalo to the Southtowns, and as far south as Irving. He has served in the Assembly since 2011.

Mertzlufft's background includes working as an engineer and an attorney.

Former Congressman Chris Collins was initially set to report to prison in March, after pleading guilty to insider trading charges in October of 2019, leading to the special election that Jacobs won.

Last month Collins reported to a minimum-security federal prison camp in Pensacola, Florida, to begin serving his 26-month prison sentence.