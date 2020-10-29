Nearly 23,000 ballots cast on Day 5 of early voting in Erie County

Overall, 92,885 ballots have already been cast. That total represents 14.7% of Erie County’s nearly 630,000 registered voters.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The numbers of votes cast in Erie County went up again on Wednesday, when nearly 23,000 ballots were counted on the fifth day of the early period.

Wednesday's total was 22,869 ballots.

Overall, 92,885 ballots have already been cast in Erie County, according to county Board of Elections Commissioners Ralph Mohr and Jeremy Zellner in a statement Wednesday night.

That five-day total represents 14.7% of Erie County’s nearly 630,000 registered voters.

The polls will be open from noon to 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

"There's no doubt in my mind we're gonna see one of the largest election turnouts in Erie County history," Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz told 2 On Your Side on Monday.

Thinking about voting early for the presidential election? There is still time, early voting goes until November 1.

The Board of Elections is reminding Erie County residents that voters may use any early voting site regardless of address. Erie County has 37 early voting locations.

However, depending on what location you go to, wait times vary.

For a full list of places to vote in Erie County, click here.