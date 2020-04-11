NBC: Biden projected winner in Michigan

Biden would pick up the state's 16 electoral votes in a state Trump carried in 2016.

MICHIGAN, USA — NBC News has Joe Biden as the projected winner in Michigan for the race to the White House.

Biden spoke Wednesday afternoon from Delaware. He said that he’s not ready to declare victory as vote counting continues in the presidential election, but he says, “When the count is finished, we believe we will be the winners.”

Biden did not take questions. President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign has filed lawsuits in Pennsylvania and Michigan as ballots continue to be counted in both states.