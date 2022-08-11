Election Day busy at polling location in Elmwood Village

Many voters at the Unitarian Universalist Church brought their children to the polls. Some even brought their dogs.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — From a tight race for New York governor, to a newly redrawn state senate district, and control of Congress, there was a lot on the line when voters went to the polls early Tuesday morning.

A good crowd formed during the morning rush at Unitarian Universalist Church in the Elmwood Village, with many regular voters sharing observations that the polling place seemed busier at that time than years past.

There was a steady stream of voters flowing in and out of the church between 7:30 and 9 a.m. Many of them brought their children, and some even brought their dogs.

"Voting is our right, and I really do feel that it's a necessary thing in today's politics to get out there and vote," David Wert said, while holding his young daughter Vivian.

"So I'm showing this little one how to come and vote and how easy it is and how we can keep going forward."

Toni Oros brought her dog Olivia to vote.

"She's eleven years old and she's voted 22 times," Oros said. "She hasn't really voted 22 times, but she's been there with me to support me."

Oros was surprised by the turnout she saw that morning.

"Normally, there's maybe one or two people in front of me, but today there seems to be quite a line, especially for mid-terms. So that's exciting to see," Oros said.

Jacob and Nicole Piorkowski brought their two daughters, Evie and Mila, along to cast their ballots before going about their day. Jacob and Nicole said for their family, it's less about demonstrating support for a particular candidate, but for the process itself.

"We always vote altogether," Jacob said. "I would say every election we all come out together. It's just important, and I think it's important for the kids to be part of the process and to experience voting."