DeLano, Lowther elected to 1-year terms on the Williamsville Village Board

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — The special election for two Williamsville Village Board seats came to a close Tuesday night.
Former Mayors Mary Lowther and Dan DeLano were elected with more than 600 votes each. They both are set to serve one-year terms and will take oaths for office in July.
Officials said there was an increase in voters, about twice more than expected, and as a result "the county Board of Elections had to print and distribute additional ballots and the BOE directed village officials and the election inspectors to make copies of an original blank ballot until the supply of additional ballots arrived."
The village ran out of ballots ran out for about two hours so some folks had to vote on copies of blank ballots, officials said, "Until the newly-printed original ballots were used, approximately 100 copied versions of the ballot were submitted by voters, from about 4 to 6 p.m. All reproduced ballots that were completed by voters were counted and the tallies were included within the final results."